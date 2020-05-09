Incidence on Rail Tracks between Badnapur and Karmad Stations

In an unfortunate incident that occurred that occurred in the wee hours today morning, a group of persons who were sleeping o­n railway tracks, were hit by a goods train proceeding towards Manmad. The incident occurred between Badnapur and Karmad stations o­n the Parbhani – Manmad section of Nanded Division, a South Central Railway (SCR) statement here said.

Out of the group comprising of about 19 persons, 14 succumbed to death o­n the spot and 2 persons have succumbed to the injuries subsequently. O­ne person with minor injuries is being treated at the Aurangabad Civil Hospital. The incident occurred, even as the Loco Pilot of the Goods Train honked the horn as soon as he noticed the group of people infringing the rail tracks and also made all possible efforts to stop the train.

Immediately o­n receipt of information, Senior Officials of Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Security wing of the Railways rushed to the spot along with Officers from other departments. The Divisional Railway Manager, Nanded Division Upinder Singh also reached the site to personally monitor relief operations. A Medical Relief Van (MRV) comprising of a team of Doctors, Nurses and other para-medical staff along with medicines and medical equipment also rushed to the spot to undertake medical relief measures.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR held a meeting with Principal Heads of Departments, immediately o­n receipt of information about the incident and directed that the relief and rescue operations be taken up at the fastest.

A high-level inquiry headed by Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Central Circle) has been ordered to investigate the incident and arrive at the cause. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways is closely monitoring the situation and is being briefed o­n the steps taken in this regard.