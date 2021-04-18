Increase in Corona cases Continues Unabated

The number of corona cases are increasing rapidly in the State, as also the number of deaths due to it. Yesterday, corona tests were conducted on 1,29,637 people, till 8 pm and 5,093 new positive cases were recorded. This is the highest number of cases in one day in the State since the pandemic started.

A corona bulletin released by the State health department here today said that 15 persons died due to corona yesterday, taking the total number of deaths to 1,824 so far.

On Saturday, 1,555 persons recovered from the pandemic. With this, the number of recoveries reached 3,12,563. There are 37,037 active cases in the State at present. Of them 24,156 are under home isolation.

In GHMC limits, 743 cases were reported yesterday.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included 92 from Adilabad, 84 from Bhadradri, 743 from areas under GHMC, 223 from Jagtiyal, 44 Jangaon, 25 from Bhupalpally, 31 from Gadwal, 232 from Kamareddy, 149 from Karimnagar, 155 from Khammam, 32 from Asifabad, 168 from Mahabubnagar, 57 from Mahabubabad, 124 from Mancherial, 101 from Medak, 488 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 22 from Mulugu, 101 from Nagarkurnool, 139 from Nalgonda, 25 from Narayanpet, 139 from Nirmal, 367 from Nizamabad, 79 from Peddapalli, 106 from Siricilla, 407 from Rangareddy, 232 from Sangareddy, 117 from Siddipet, 88 from Suryapet, 122 from Vikarabad, 86 from Wanaparthy, 60 from Warangal Rural, 175 from Warangal Urban and 80 from Bhongir.

Why no Drastic Steps?

Meanwhile, Scientists and Medical professionals are expressing surprise at the Government’s failure to impose effective precautionary measures to stop the alarming spread of the dreaded disease. When educational institutions were closed and examinations cancelled, why no closurec of cinema theatres, malls, bars and pubs where people gather in large numbers unmindful of the pandemic, they question.

While people are to be blamed for not adhering to the guidelines to check the disease, the Government is equally responsible for the deteriorating situation day by day. There is a feeling among some sections that the Govrernments–at the Centre and in States, are interested more in getting Revenue than the people’s health. They feel it is time the Government’s imposed lock down like restrictions to ensure that the situation is not further worsened and the number of deaths reached alarming levels.