India beat West Indies in third ODI by 4 wickets to win the three-match series 2-1 at Cuttack yesterday. Chasing the victory target of 316 runs set by West Indies, India chase the target for the loss of 6 wickets in 48.4 overs. Earlier, India won the toss and elected to field. Sent into bat, West Indies scored 315 for five in the allotted 50 overs. India lost first one-dayer at Chennai by 8 wickets, while won second at Visakhapatanam with 107 runs equalizing 1-1.