“India Cycle4change Challenge”in 3 TS cities

With the objective to reduce pollution and safe guard environment, the State Government has decided to promote /encourage cycle friendly transport to the citizens of major cities of Telangana.

The State Government is contemplating to make best use of Government of India (GoI) initiative of “India Cycle4Change Challenge” (C4C Challenge) under Smart Cities Mission by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India.



Out of 95 cycle friendly cities across India have registered for “India Cycle4Change Challenge” including 03 No. of cities from the State of Telangana namely, Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar.

For implementing C4C Challenge in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Jurisdiction. The Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is providing all technical advice and guidance.



HUMTA and GHMC have jointly decided to implement C4C Challenge in Khairatabad region (Central Zone). The concerned officers including HUMTA, GHMC and Hyderabad Traffic Police are preparing the plans for cycle tracks and action plan in Khairatabad central zone.



In Khairatabad area around 23km (46 km on both sides) covering 7 cycle tracks have been identified. Initially, 10km will be considered for implementation. Based on feedback and implementation challenges, other cycle tracks will be implemented accordingly. As part of implementation of cycle tracks necessary signage’s, road marking, temporary barricading and plug play bollards will be provided.



The Hyderabad Traffic police is extending all the support for safety of cyclists to safeguard environment.

Available spaces at HMRL stations, TSRTC terminals /depots, MMTS stations will be used for locating Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) Docks for the purpose of first and last mile connectivity.



In the near future, it is proposed to implement cycle lanes in phased manner for 450 km covering Cyberabad / HI-TEC City, Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar, Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Financial district, Hyderabad Knowledge centre and Kokapet area.

The Experts believe that in the post Covid – 19 scenario, short distance trips better catered by providing safe cycle lanes in cities like Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Warangal cities.

The C4C Challenge initiative will be implemented in 2 stages; the first stage covers planning of cycle tracks on pilot basis, taking feedback, creating awareness in the public etc., as decided by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India. The last date for stage – 1 for C4C Challenge is October 14.



Based on the Pilot project intervention / Implementation, concept plans and scale up strategies submitted by 95 cities, the Government of India will shortlist 11 cities for taking forward to stage – 2 by October 28.

The shortlisted 11 cities will be awarded with Rs. 1 Crore by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India.

The National and International experts will provide expertise and guidelines for the shortlisted 11 cities in C4C Challenge. The completion of Stage – 2 Cycle network is expected by May 31, 2021.