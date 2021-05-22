India gets 11 more cryogenic oxygen tankers for Thailand

The Country has got 11 more cryogenic tankers from Thailand. The tankers are going to be imported in the country on a war footings each tanker has 1.4 lakh liters of oxygen.

Noted organisation from construction sector Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has imported the tankers from Thailand as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

In the first the tankers, three tankers were brought to Begumpet airport in an army aircraft. The company is giving away the tankers to the state government free of cost for the treatment of Covid virus. The company has said that their main objective is to prevent the shortage of the oxygen in the state in future. The tankers are being imported in large numbers in the country.