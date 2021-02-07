India has the potential to be the space research hub: Governor

“With a large talent pool of scientists and a better economy in satellite launches, India has a great potential to be the space research hub of the world,” said Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

She said that our country is among the top six countries in space research and it is poised to witness further growth with the increased support from the government.

The Governor was participating as the chief guest at the virtual inaugural of “Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Space Research Payload Cubes Challenge-2021,” organized by the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation, Rameshwaram.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that the country was marching towards the self-reliance in many sectors and space research was one of the key areas where we are making rapid strides.

Being self-reliant and facilitating the launch of foreign satellites at a very economical rate were crucial aspects of the massive space research that was taking place in our country.

“Legends like Vikram Sarabhai, APJ Abdul Kalam, Satish Dhawan and many other eminent scientists have contributed to the growth of the space research in the country,” she added.

The Governor exhorted the young engineering, technology and science students to excel in their chosen fields and bring laurels to the country and ensure its pride of place in emerging areas.

Referring to the launch of 100 Femto satellites at one go through this payload cubes challenge, the Governor appreciated the efforts of the Abdul Kalam International Foundation in promoting awareness and interest in space research.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan appreciated the world record created as part of the payload cubes challenge.

The Governor called for the creation of awareness on space research among the students from their school days.