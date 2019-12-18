17.6 C
India level series with 107-run win against West Indies in second ODI

India have won the second ODI cricket match defeating West Indies by 107 runs at Visakhapatanam on Wednesday. The Carribians were all out for 280 chasing India’s target of 388 runs. Kuldip Yadav bagged a hat- trick by taking three wickets. Earlier, with Rohit Sharma’s blistering 159 runs and electric contribution of 102 by Lokesh Rahul Indians created a huge 388 run chasing challenge for West Indies.

The Carribeans have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, after registering a comfortable eight-wicket win over the hosts in the first ODI at Chennai on Sunday. The 3rd and final match will be played in Cuttack on the 22nd of this month.

