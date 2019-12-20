India top performer on Paris pledge: Environment Minister

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has said, India is a top performer in Paris agreement and will achieve the carbon emission target soon. Addressing media in New Delhi this afternoon, Mr Javadekar said, the emission intensity reduction target for India was 35 per cent and it has already achieved 21 per cent of it. The Minister said, India’s efforts to mitigate climate change and to conserve environment was appreciated at the recently held 25th session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate change.

Mr Javadekar said, no such decision was taken at the summit which was against the interests and stand of India. He said, BASIC countries Brazil, South Africa, India, China and like-minded 40 developing countries were together on the issue and got benefit on the unity. He said, India engaged constructively in the negotiations while protecting India’s key interests including consideration of principles of equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities CBDR-RC.