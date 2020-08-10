Indian Railways All Women RPF Sub-Inspector Cadets Passing-Out Parade

Passing Out Parade of 83 women Sub-Inspector Cadets (Batch No. 9A) belonging to different Zonal Railways was held at Railway Protection Force (RPF) Training Centre, Moula-Ali today i.e., 10 th August, 2020. During this colorful parade Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway was the Chief Guest. Sanjay Sankrityayan, IG- Director, RPF/Training Centre, Moula-Ali, Sri G.M. Eswara Rao, IG-PCSC/South Central Railway and senior officers of Railways & RPF attended the impressive parade.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway gave away medals to Chanchal Sekhawat, who was adjudged “Best Cadet” & “Best in Indoor” & Smriti Biswas, who was adjudged as “Best in Outdoor”. The Parade was commanded by Chanchal Sekhawat.

Speaking on the occasion, Gajanan Mallya advised the women Sub-Inspectors to work with devotion and discharge the duties for security of Railway property and railway passengers. Special focus shall be given to take care of vulnerable section of society, women and children as trafficking of women and children is on increase. He also wished the young cadets a bright future and also congratulated the women SI Cadets for their outstanding performance and wished that they will perform their duties with utmost professionalism and compassion.

These Sub-Inspector Cadets have been rigorously trained for 9 months in Indoor & Outdoor subjects to face the upcoming challenges in Railways and after passing the final exam, today they have participated in this colorful extraordinary parade and after taking pledge, they have become Member of Railway Protection Force.

Parade was organized maintaining social distance and observing all the formalities related to COVID 19. Live streaming of the Parade was done in YOUTUBE so that family members of SI Cadets and RPF personnel can watch it live as because they could not attend due to ongoing pandemic.