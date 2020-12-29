Indrakaran asks report on wetlands

Forest and Environment Minister, A Indrakaran Reddy today instructed the officials to speed up the process of identifying wetlands in the state and submit a report. The government offers priority for bio diversity and to protect all living creatures, the minister said.

He chaired a meeting of wetland authority here at Aranya Bhavan here and sought a technical committee be formed. Expedite the wetlands identifying process and take steps for bio diversity by taking calls from people.

The minister stressed the need for wetlands protection and steps to protect fish, birds and other creatures which are facing extinction due to pollution. He instructed forest, irrigation, revenue, and others to coordinate and submit a report.

The minister said that there is a need for team work to protect living creatures in wetlands for bio diversity and ecological balance.