Indrakaran, Vinod offer prayers at Vemulawada to mark Shivarathri

To mark Maha Shivaratri festival Endowment Minster A Indrakaran Reddy and Planning Commission deputy chairman of the state and former MP B Vinod Kumar today offered traditional silk clothes to Raja Rajeshwara Swamy at Vemulawada temple here. The minister with family members and the former MP have offered special prayers at the temple.

The temple priests performed special pujas to mark the Mahashivarathri festival and offered blessings to them. The minister later said that the government and officials have made better arrangements for the devotees.

We have provided all facilities at the temple and ensure that there is no inconvenience caused to the devotees, the minister remarked.

The officials offered them a traditional welcome to the temple and they worshipped for the development of the state.

This temple is considered a Dakshni Kashi as a large number of the devotees thronged the temple and offered prayers to mark the Mahashivaratri festival.