Innovative steps to boost RTC : Ajay Kumar

Transport Minister Dr P Ajay Kumar today said that the government has taken steps to gain benefits in the RTC through cargo services amid Corona protocols.

Along with Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Ajay Kumar has started a commercial complex in Tandur bus station in Vikarabad district.

On the occasion, Ajay Kumar said that the government has offered Rs 2 cr for modernization of the bus stand.

The minister said that they opted innovation methods and started cargo services in the RTC. As the corona has its adverse effects on all sectors, the RTC faced problems. Using technology and new ideas are proving handy for the RTC to make income he said. Amid corona effects we restarted the buses and offering improved services.

Telangana has attracted sight of other states and nations through its welfare programs he claimed. Our state is ideal as it implements welfare and development programs being followed by others, the minister said.

Sabitha India Reddy also said that Chief Minister k Chandrasekhar Rao offers all help to farmers, poor families, women and students.