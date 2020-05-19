INPR Commissioner lauds role of journalists

Information and Public Relations Commissioner and Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar lauded the role played by the journalists in spreading awareness to the public on covid 19. He was speaking at a function organized to distribute corona medical kits to journalists today. He reiterated that the safety of the journalists both print and electronic who are in the frontline in the fight against Covid -19 is of paramount concern of the government.

He said that It is the duty of every citizen to take precautionary measures against the Covid 19 virus, otherwise in case of negligence the epidemic may spread to entire region. He urged journalists to protect themselves from corona virus. He appreciated the gesture of Novartis organization for partnering with the

state government in providing the kits to the journalists. He informed that 750 safety kits have been provided to the media persons earlier and another 500 will be given today.

Media persons who cover the events in GHMC, HMDA, and secretariat would be given these medical kits. The kits worth Rs 6 lakhs, include double layered cloth masks, face shields, N95 masks and 200 ml sanitizers. Novartis global head of finance Ganpat Anchaliya congratulated the state government for

its proactive steps towards controlling the spread of disease and said that his organization feels proud to be associated with the state government in this fight against the epidemic.

Secretary Municipal Administration Sudarshan Reddy, Officials from the information and public relations department Additional Director Nagaiah Kamble, Executive Director Film Development Corporation Kishore Babu Joint directors Jagan and other officials participated.