Insurance employees to hold strike today

The Officers and employees working in Public Sector General Insurance Companies like United India, National, Oriental and New India Assurance Companies will hold a two hour long walkout strike demanding the central government to fulfil their long pending demands. The strike will be held at Basheerbagh.

Speaking to this correspondent, the General Secretary of the Hyderabad Region General Insurance Employees Association (HRGIEA) Y. Subba Rao said that the strike would be held from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm under the aegis of the joint action committee of Public Sector General Insurance Officers & employees’ Associations in National, New India, Oriental and United India Insurance Companies.

He said that their demands with the central government were the Protection of Public Sector General Insurance Companies, holding of Immediate talks with the employees unions on Wage revision, which is due from August 1,2017, Abolition of NPS and implementation of 1995 Pension scheme to all the employees of the companies. Rao said that the issue of wage revision for them was pending since the last 42 months.