Intriguing Poster Of Vishnu Vishal In Aranya Out

Handsome Hunk Rana Daggubati who became a Pan India Star with consecutive hits in Telugu, Hindi and other languages is coming up with a multi-lingual film Aranya.

The makers released a brand new poster of the film where Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal who plays one of the key roles is seen in a relaxing mood.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film will release across three languages – Telugu, Hindi and Tamil on April 2nd in summer, this year.

Aranya is the story of a man living in the jungle for 25 years. The film focuses on ecological issues and the deforestation crisis.

Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar are the other prominent cast.

Shantanu Moitra provides soundtracks and backgrounds score while A.R.Ashok Kumar cranks the camera,

Technical Crew:

Produced by: Eros International

Directed by: Prabhu Solomon

Story and screenplay: Prabhu Solomon

Dialogues & Lyrics: Vanamaali

DOP: A.R.Ashok Kumar

Music and Background score: Shantanu Moitra

Sound Design: Resul Pookutty

Editor: BuVan

Production Design: Mayur Sharma

Costumes: Kirti kolwankar and Maria Tharakan

Action: ‘Stunner’ Sam and Stun Siva

Associate Producer: Bhavana Mounica ( Eros )

VFX: Phantom FX & White Apple

Chief Operating Officer: Kumar Ahuja (Eros)

Group Chief Marketing Officer: Manav Sethi (Eros)

Head of Distribution: Nandu Ahuja (Eros)

President motion pictures – Ram Mirchandani (Eros)