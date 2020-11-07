Ira Cinemas Production No 1 Film Launched

Made few super hit films like Chalo and Aswathama with Naga Shaurya, Ira Creations has now floated a sister banner called ‘Ira Cinemas’. The intention of floating sister production is to make content-rich films with aspiring actors and directors. It will be a great opportunity for budding actors and directors who have been dreaming to make their film debut.

Ira Cinemas’ first film opening ceremony happened today at office in Hyderabad. Sunny Komalapati will direct, while actor and entrepreneur Abhinav Sardhar of ASP Media House will co-produce the film that will start rolling from November 9th.

While speaking on the occasion, producer Usha Shankar Prasad Mulpuri said, “Given it’s a propitious day, the Pooja ceremony is held today. Ira Cinemas is a sister company to Ira Creations and it is started to encourage young talent. We will be making back to back films with fresh content. The first film with Sunny Komalapati is a thriller.” Other cast and crew of the film will be announced soon.

Director: Sunny Komalapati

Producer: Usha Shankar Prasad Mulpuri

Co-Producer: Abhinav Sardhar

Presents: Bujji

Banners: Ira Cinemas, ASP Media House