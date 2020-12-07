It expansion in Telangana towns: KTR

IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao today launched the much touted IT Hub in Khammam town.

Transport Minister, Dr Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Ministers Mahamoid Ali, Prashant Reddy, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and others participated.

The minister has participated in some development program in the town including tank bunds roads and others with greenery.

Speaking on the occasion at a program the Minister vowed to expand IT towers in second ring cities and towns. These IT towers will push state economy and provide jobs, and employment to local talent and youths KTR said. The towers built by spending Rs 15 cr and 16 companies agreed to start the business and functioning. Second phase of IT towers will also be started in Khammam town.

KTR said that the government is, committed for continuous development of the state. With vision and plan if chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao the state is going ahead in IT sector he claimed. We are the most sought after destination for IT, education, medical, pharma, health and other sectors, the minister said.

The minister said that soon Telangana will achieve first position in IT exports in the country. The IT exports from the state of Telangana has increased to manifold to about Rs 1.40 lakh crore.