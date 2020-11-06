22.4 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 7, 2020

Navyamedia
Andhra Pradesh Political News

J & K GUV LAUDS TTD ARRANGEMENTS

0112
J & K GUV LAUDS ,TTD ARRANGEMENTS

The arrangements made by TTD management keeping in view the health security of pilgrims visiting for darshan of Lord Venkateswara are highly commendable, lauded the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir,  Manoj Sinha.

The first citizen of the J & K, had darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Friday in Tirumala temple. On his arrival at the entrance of the temple, he was accorded a warm welcome by the TTD Chairman  YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO  AV Dharma Reddy.

Later he was rendered Vedasirvachanam in Ranganayakula Mandapam by Vedic Pundits. The Chairman and EO presented a lamination photo of Lord along with Theerthaprasadams to the dignitary.

After darshan of Lord Venkateswara, talking to the media outside the temple, the first citizen of Jammu and Kashmir said, the Covid measures and maintenance of clean environs by the TTD management are praiseworthy.

Related posts

Congress to field boxer Vijender Singh from South Delhi constituency

admin

TRS will move SC on Seema project, Karne slams Cong, BJP

admin

CM Chandrababu begins day-long fast for special status to Andhra Pradesh

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali