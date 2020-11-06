J & K GUV LAUDS ,TTD ARRANGEMENTS

The arrangements made by TTD management keeping in view the health security of pilgrims visiting for darshan of Lord Venkateswara are highly commendable, lauded the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.

The first citizen of the J & K, had darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Friday in Tirumala temple. On his arrival at the entrance of the temple, he was accorded a warm welcome by the TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Later he was rendered Vedasirvachanam in Ranganayakula Mandapam by Vedic Pundits. The Chairman and EO presented a lamination photo of Lord along with Theerthaprasadams to the dignitary.

After darshan of Lord Venkateswara, talking to the media outside the temple, the first citizen of Jammu and Kashmir said, the Covid measures and maintenance of clean environs by the TTD management are praiseworthy.