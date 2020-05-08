Jagan announces ₹1 crore exgratia to Vizag gas leakage victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy announced ₹1 crore exgratia to the family members of those who have died in LG polymers gas leakage incident. He also announced ₹10 lakh compensation to all those who are undergoing treatment on ventilator besides announcing a compensation of ₹10,000 each to 15,000 villagers of the affected villages. Reddy also announced that they would pay ₹25,000 to the owners of the animals which have died in the Gas leakage incident. He made this announcement after visiting those who have injured in the incident at KG Hospital.

Later he held a high level review meeting on the issue at Andhra medical college. Speaking on the occasion he said that the gas had leaked in the early hours of Thursday and added that the impact of the poisonous gas was on five neighbouring villages of the factory. He said that they had constituted a committee to inquire into the reasons behind the leakage of the gas and added that they would take steps to prevent such incidents in future based on the report of the committee. A total of 9 people died in the incident and 200 had fallen ill after the leakage of the gas.