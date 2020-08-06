27.7 C
Political News Telangana

Jagga Reddy condoles the death of TRS MLA

Congress Party MLA from Sangareddy assembly constituency T.Jayaprakash Reddy today expressed his condolences over the death of ruling TRS Party MLA S. Ramalinga Reddy. He said that it was unfortunate that Reddy died at such a young age. He said that Ramalinga Reddy was non controversial and added that Ramalinga Reddy always  tried to stop him whenever he criticised state finance minister Harish Rao.

He recalled that it was Ramalinga Reddy who convinced him to sit in the assembly along with Harish Rao. He said that he had known the deceased mla since the year 2004 while noting that one can stop the death. He said that Ramalinga Reddy was leader with values. He said that the TRS MLA had  begun his career as a journalist.

Reddy said that the TRS party ticket should be given to the wife of Ramalinga Reddy whenever the by-elections were held for Dubbaka Assembly seat.   He said that he would talk to the PCC president N.Uttam Kumar Reddy party leaders damodar Rajanarasinha and Geeta Reddy on the issue.

