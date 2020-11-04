Jagga Reddy lashes out at Govt

Congress Party MLA from Sangareddy Assembly constituency T. Jagga Reddy today lashed out at state government and alleged that it has not announced that it would come to the rescue of the farmers, who have lost their everything during the recent floods. He said that it was unfortunate that the state government did not make any statement on the issue .

He said that he was condemning the stand of the state government on the issue. He demanded the state government to pay ₹20,000 per acre as compensation to the farmers. Reddy said that crops like maize and cotton had been damaged very badly due to the floods. He said that the party would hold dharnas infront of all district headquarters. Commenting on Dubbaka by-elections he said that the constituency had witnessed silent voting in favour of the Congress party.

He said that the party state incharge Manickam Tagore also expressed satisfaction at the performance of the party leaders during the election campaign in the constituency. He mocked thr rival BJP had Done the election campaign on social media rather than on the ground.