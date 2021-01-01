Jagga Reddy slams CM KCR over Sangareddy medical college issue

Congress party MLA from Sangareddy Assembly Constituency T. Jayaprakash Reddy today slammed the Chief Minister of the state KCR for not fulfilling his promise of establishing a government medical college in his constituency. He said that the medical college had been pending since the last seven years.

Addressing media persons at CLP office in the city, he alleged that the proposal to establish the medical college was taken to Siddipet from Sangareddy in the year 2015. He said that the CM of the state had promised to establish the medical college in Sangareddy in be state assembly. He however alleged that the CM had not raised the issue of the medical college during his three day long Delhi visit and claimed that the CM had completely forgotten about the medical college issue. He said that he was reminding the CM about his promise and added that he was requesting the CM to take a decision on the issue at the earliest. He also urged the CM to take up the construction of the medical college buildings by spending Rs.1000 crore till the permission was granted to establish the college. He said that he also did not want his name to be published on the foundation plaque of the medical college.

He said that he would wait till the end of January next year and added that he would launch his agitation from the month of February. Claiming that the congress party will come into power after the 2023 assembly elections, he said that he would get the Sanction of the medical college with the Congress party CM.