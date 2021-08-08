Jagga Reddy to skip Indravelli public meeting

Congress party MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has said that he would not able to attend the public meeting being held by the party at Indravelli of Adilabad district on Monday as part of its Dalita Girijana dandora program due to his ill health.

Speaking to media persons , he said that he was suffering from fever for the last one week and added that he was not in a position to attend the meeting. He said that he had conveyed his inability to attend the meeting to the AICC party incharge Manickam Tagore, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and the state committee of the party.

He urged the party leaders and workers to not draw conclusions from absence from the meeting. He also said that a warrant has been issued by a court against him as he did not appear before it in connection with a case due to the ill health.