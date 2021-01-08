Jaipal Reddy’s 79th Birth Anniversary which is to be held on Jan.16

The 79th Birth Anniversary of former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy will be held here in the city on January16.

The family members, followers and well wishers of Jaipal Reddy and others are expected to pay floral tributes at “Jaipal Reddy Memorial Place” located near Sanjeevaiah Park on Necklace Road on January 16 from 9 AM to 12 Noon, disclosed a press note issued here in the city.

It is also observed as day of “Celebrating Democracy” stated the press note issued by S. Jaipal Reddy Memorial Foundation. A Webinar on the same subject will be held on January 16 at 4 PM, which will be addressed by S.Y. Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India and Narasimhan Ravi, Chairman of Kasturi & Sons Ltd and others, stated the release. All are invited to watch the live streaming Webinar at “S Jaipal Reddy Foundation” YouTube page.

Jaipal Reddy is widely regarded for his secular and democratic values. He has been an ardent proponent of Democracy and Representative Form of Government. His thoughts and ideas were penned in his book “Ten Ideologies: The Great Asymmetry between Agrarianism and Industrialism”. Democracy is included in it as a separate chapter.