Jana Reddy lying on Bhagiratha waters: Ministers

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao today slammed the Congress leader and former minister K Jana Reddy for lying on Mission Bhagiratha water supply to his village.

The Minister along with sports Minister V Srinivas Goud addressed a press conference at their ministers quarters residence here.

Speaking on the occasion they took serious exception to the congress leader who is telling lies. They condemned the comments of jana Reddy who lied that their village Anumula is not getting Mission Bhagiratha waters. Three years ago we started the scheme in Nalgonda district and other districts and Jana Reddy only lied, they deplored..

The BJP government in the centre failed to keep the promise of giving 2 crores of jobs every year they charged. The opposition comments are for false prestige as the BJP rule did not give one job at least they alleged.

The waters of Mission Bhagiratha connections are giving water to villages including Jana Reddy’s house and village they said. Despite the waters going waste as the tap is open and Mission Bhagiratha waters going waste the congress leader lies for political reasons they expressed displeasure.

The Ministers further expressed displeasure that the congress leaders are accustomed to make false charges of corruption and irregularities. This is evident that the tap is going waste as it was not turned off by the inmates of the house of Jana Reddy. Perhaps there are no members of the family in the house and the tap is left open and water going waste they quipped.

The Ministers suggested that the congress leaders and others are benefiting from several welfare schemes of the government