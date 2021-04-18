Jana Sena to contest in Khammam municipal elections

Jana Sena Party (JSP) has decided to contest in the upcoming Khammam municipal corporation elections. The party has tied up with its ally BJP in the elections. The two parties have come to an understanding over the issue of seat sharing in the corporation elections. The party leaders held discussions with the BJP leaders on the issue in the city.

The JSP leaders from the State Sankar Goud, the undivided Khammam district incharges Sri Ram Talluri, executive secretary of the party V. Rama Rao took part in the discussions while the state Vice President of the BJP Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, President of kisan morcha of the party Kondapally Sridhar Reddy took part in the discussions on behalf of the BJP. The two party leaders have decided to meet once again to finalise the number id divisions contested by them.