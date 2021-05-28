JAYESH RANJAN LAUNCHES COVID DAWAKHANA

Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) and American Telangana Society (ATS) have come together to launch health services to help patients battling Covid-19 in rural areas in the State. Both the organisations have on Friday announced their plan of action to deal with the raging pandemic through the TITA’s TConsult initiative that helped the masses during the first wave of Covid deal with various health issues.

Accordingly, the TITA and ATS have launched joint efforts by establishing the first-ever Covid Dawakhana at the Zilla Parishad High School in Maganur.

TS IT and Industry Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan launched the first Covid DawaKhana virtually here on Friday. Narayanpet District Collector Dasari Harichandana appreciated the initiative launched by TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala. TITA announced that it will expand such services across the State in the coming days. At the launch of the services, villagers availed online medical advice on Covid from doctors at nine sub-centres.

Worried at the raging pandemic troubling people in rural areas, ATS decided to provide online health and medical services to the masses. Accordingly, representatives from ATS approached TITA to reach out to the people to provide health services. Association President Sundeep Makthala, after visiting various places, selected Maganur to provide online medical and health services to people. Maganur has a population of 56,000 with nine sub-centres. The district hospital is about 42 km away from the village. The Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) was converted into Covid DawaKhana to treat better medical services to the locals.