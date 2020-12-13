Jeevan Reddy lashed out at CM KCR

The Congress party MLC T. Jeevan Reddy today slammed the chief minister of the state KCR for urging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant national project status to Kaleswaram lift Irrigation project. He wondered shock as to how the CM make the plea of getting national project status to the project after spending Rs.2 lakh crore on its construction.

Speaking to media persons in the city, He alleged that the KCR was promising to build an airport in Warangal by keeping in view of the upcoming Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation elections. He mocked that the CM appeared to have joined the front led by PM Modi after leaving his own federal front. Referring to the non-appointment of Vice Chancellors to different universities of the state, he wondered as to why CM KCR, who did not have time to appoint the VCs, was continuing in his CM’s post.

He advised the CM to change his attitude after his party’s poor performance in the recent GHMC elections.