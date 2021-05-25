JNTU Vice-Chancellor calls on Governor

Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of JNTU, Hyderabad, has called on Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan, here, on Tuesday.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the Chancellor of the State universities, instructed the Vice-Chancellor to focus on promoting innovation and research in the university in the true spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We must gear up research, development, and innovation in our universities in order to meet the global challenges and ensure self-reliance of our country in science and technology,” she added.

The Governor also directed the Vice-Chancellor to improve the alumni network and rope in their services leveraging the Chancellor Connects Alumni initiative launched by the Raj Bhavan for the all-round development of the university.

On the occasion, the Prof. Narasimha Reddy presented a book on Nano Technology penned by him and another book brought out on the occasion of his retirement as the vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University in his earlier stint.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan and other senior officials were present.