National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, has issued a notification inviting– applications for different posts under Agri-clinics and sgri-business scheme , on contractual basis.

Applications should be sent online only. by eligible candidates. Last date for receipt of applications is January 21. 2021. For details, candidates can visit MANAGE website www.manage.gov.in or http://www.agriclinics.net