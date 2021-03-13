Jumbo ballot boxes in place, MLC polls today, 5.36 lakh voters to cast

For the prestigious turned polls for two graduate MLC seats on March 14 on Sunday, the election commission in coordination with state officials has made fool proof arrangements. It will be a smooth drive of the polling as the officials set up as many as 799 polling stations in both the segments. The officials put in place 1589 ballot boxes in jumbo size at each polling station to have 324 in reserve to meet the requirements according to information.

Graduate voters registered for the same is put at 5.36 lakh voters are eligible and 5.31 lakhs registered in all nine districts to be part of the two segments going for the MLC polls for graduate seats. The male voters are 3.36 lakhs, female 1.95 lakhs and 68 others. Malkajgiri has the highest voters at 1.31 lakh and Narayapet has lowest at 13899 according to reports.

The districts to see the polling in Hyderabad segment include — Mahabub Nagar, Wanaparty, Vikarabad, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Nagar Kurnool, Medchal, Hyderabad, and Ranga Reddy.

Due to the huge number of 93 persons in the poll fray the poll body has arranged for the big sized ballot boxes. The poll body has appointed 3835 personnel for the conduct of the polls which include 959 presiding officers and 2876 as polling officials.

Entire scenario of the polls is being monitored by the election commission which has commissioned the boxes amid the CCTV coverage and webcasting of the polls.

Polling materials like ballot boxes and other paraphernalia were shifted to the respective polling stations in the two segments. The counting of the votes polled will take place at Sarurnagar indoor stadium in the city on March 17 and the results will be declared thereof according to information.

The poll process will complete by March 22 the poll body said.