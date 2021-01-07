Justice Hima Kohli sworn in as Telangana Chief Justice

The Delhi High Court Judge Justice Hima Kohli today sworn in as the Chief Justice (CJ) of Telangana High Court at Raj Bhavan . The Governor of the state Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to the Chief Justice . The Chief Minister of the state KCR also attended the swearing in ceremony. He greeted the newly appointed chief justice with a bouquet of flowers.

The Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, the Chairman of state Legislative Council Gutta Sukhender Reddy, state cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs of the state took part in the swearing in ceremony.

Hima Kohli Was the first woman Chief Justice of the Telangana state. She was appointed as the additional MSP judge of Delhi high court in May 2006. Kohli was born in the year 1959 in Delhi. She completed her BA (honours ) degree in history in the year 1979 From saint Stephen’s College . Later she enrolled herself in Delhi bar council in the year 1984.