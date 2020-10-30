K.K. Radhamohan’s New Film With Sampath Nandi’s Script, ‘Odela RailwayStation’ Second Schedule Begins

Sampath Nandi who has earlier delivered Superhit Films, ‘Emaini Ee Vela’ and ‘Bengal Tiger’ in Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner is now providing Story, Screenplay and Dialogues for a different crime thriller titled ‘Odela RailwayStation’ which is Presented by Smt Lakshmi Radhamohan and bankrolled by popular producer KK RadhaMohan. Ashok Teja is debuting as a Director with this film.

Vasishta Simha who played as a Hero in Superhit Kannada films Dayavittu Gamanisi, 8 MM Bullet, India vs England, Mayabazar 2016 and acted in 25 Kannada films is getting introduced as a Hero in Telugu with ‘Odela RailwayStation’. Heroine Hebah Patel is playing a different role as a village belle. This film is a different crime thriller which is based on incidents happened in a village named ‘Odela’. ‘Odela RailwayStation’ is being made with a realistic approach without any makeup, different costumes, dream sequences and songs. The Team has completed the first schedule in Odela village amidst Corona Pandemic taking all necessary precautions. Post-production works are going on a rapid pace parallelly along with shooting. Dubbing work has already been started in Hyderabad. The film unit has taken a short break due to recent heavy rainfall and started its second schedule today. On this occasion..

Producer K.K. RadhaMohan said, ” The shoot of ‘Odela RailwayStation’ has been halted due to the havoc caused by recent rains all-over Telangana. We have resumed the shoot with second schedule from today. Important scenes along with climax will be shot in this schedule. Dubbing works have been initiated. We will bring the film to the audience very soon.”

In it’s first schedule, team has canned some scenes at Odela Railwaystation and at Odela Mandal. Director Sampath Nandi thanked Odela villagers. He also expressed his happiness over filming at his own village and introducing the greatness of Odela Mandal to the world through this film.

Principal Cast involves Vasishta Simha, Hebah Patel, Sai Ronak, Pujita Ponnada, Naga Mahesh (Rangasthalam fame), Bhupal, Sri Gagan, Divya Cyrus, Surender Reddy, Priya Hegde and Others.

Cinematography: S Soundar Rajan

Music: Anup Rubens

Editing: Tammi Raju

Fights: Real Sathish

Presented By: Smt Lakshmi Radhamohan

Producer: KK RadhaMohan

Story, Screenplay, Dialogues: Sampath Nandi

Direction: Ashok Teja