K.K. Radhamohan’s New Film With Sampath Nandi’s Story, Screenplay & Dialogues

Popular Producer K.K. Radhamohan who has earlier made Superhit Films like Emaindi Ee Vela, Bengal Tiger under his Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner launched his Production No.9, A Different Crime Thriller Film with Pooja Ceremony.

Speaking about this film Producer K.K. Radhamohan said, ” Director Sampath Nandi has given Blockbusters ‘Emaindi Ee Vela’ and ‘Bengal Tiger’ in our banner. He narrated a story which is quite interesting and thrilling. As I loved the story, We have launched the film with Pooja ceremony today. Shoot of the film will starts rolling from September first week and it will proceed in a non-stop manner. Ashok Teja, associate of Sampath Nandi is Directing this film. Casting has been selected and will announce once it’s finalised. Anup Creatives is composing the music. We will disclose complete details very soon.

Cinematography: Praveen Anumolu

Music: Anup Creatives

Presented By: Smt Lakshmi Radhamohan

Story, Screenplay, Dialogues: Sampath Nandi

Direction: Ashok Teja.