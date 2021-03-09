Kamineni Fertility Centre celebrates 10th anniversary

Prominent IVF centre in Hyderabad with ICMR registration, Kamineni Fertility Center today celebrated its tenth anniversary in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director of the center Dr.Vasundhara Kamineni said that their center was driven by a team of IVF doctors and well-trained staff members who together ensure proper treatment as well as complete satisfaction to visiting couples. She said that Kamineni the centre was Awarded as the most trusted fertility centre with the highest success rate. She said that they were very privileged to have had shared so many journeys and witness so many little miracles.

Speaking further she said that Over the last 10 years, the center had adapted to patient demand offering new and innovative services always with the focus of providing affordable options to all patients based on their needs. She said that they had decided to offer free fertility consultation and counselling throughout this month to mark their tenth anniversary.