KARTHIKA MASA SPECIAL PUJAS COMMENCES BY TTD

On the occasion of the auspicious first Monday of the holy Karthika month, TTD organised special at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

Special pujas included Sankalpam, Kalasha puja and Ganapati Puja to commence with and other festivities were held for Sri Uma Maheshwara on the eve of Karthika Diksha.

Vedic Scholar Rani Sadasivamurthy of National Sanskrit University gave a discourse on the significance of Karthika month and the benefits of Sivarchana.

TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy participated in this puja held at the temple premises. TTD Asthana Vidhwan Garimella Balakrishnan Prasad rendered Annamacharya Sankeertans.

TTD is conducting Trilochana Gauri Vratam on November 17 and Nagula Chavati Vratam on November 18 in the Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple.