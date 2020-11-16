21.4 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 17, 2020

Navyamedia
Andhra Pradesh Life Political News

KARTHIKA MASA SPECIAL PUJAS COMMENCES BY TTD

0146
ARJITA SEVAS,VIRTUAL PLATFORM

On the occasion of the auspicious first Monday of the holy Karthika month, TTD organised special at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

Special pujas included Sankalpam, Kalasha puja and Ganapati Puja to commence with and other festivities were held for Sri Uma Maheshwara on the eve of Karthika Diksha.

Vedic Scholar  Rani Sadasivamurthy of National Sanskrit University gave a discourse on the significance of Karthika month and the benefits of Sivarchana.

TTD Additional EO  A V Dharma Reddy participated in this puja held at the temple premises. TTD Asthana Vidhwan  Garimella Balakrishnan Prasad rendered Annamacharya Sankeertans.

TTD is conducting Trilochana Gauri Vratam on November 17 and Nagula Chavati Vratam on November 18 in the Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple.

Related posts

70th Republic Day parade marks Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

admin

Prakash Raj feels Yeddyurappa won’t last even for 3 months as CM

admin

Congress party would not allow the TRS Government to deprive BCs: Uttam Kumar

Ashok prasad

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali