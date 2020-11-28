Kavitha slams Sanjay’s TRS government toppling jibe, BJP will face defeat in polls

TRS MLC, K Kavitha today slammed BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay for his alleged remarks that TRS Government will collapse in short time and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will go to jail for corruption and looting. Sanjay also said that the BJP will come to power in Telangana as the KCR government will collapse in short time.

Kavitha who came to the LB Stadium for KCR public meeting and hit out at the BJP president for his rhetoric. Their dreams of coming to power will remain so as Telangana people are in support of the TRS for welfare. The TRS will win the GHMC polls and retain Mayor seat she expressed hope. The people in the city will teach the BJP a lesson to face debacle in the polls.

The state and central government relations have to be cordial and losing hopes on it such remarks are coming from the BJP she felt . When asked of Sanjay remarks of TRS government getting toppled and BJP to get power, she quipped the people will teach them a lesson.

We are going to win the polls as the BJP will bite dust Kavitha said. The people are watching belittling words, and talk of the BJP leaders she said. The TRS will win the polls and continue welfare and development she felt.

She felt that despite hate speeches the people will be content and support the current TRS dispensation. Our candidates to get back to power with people support she added.