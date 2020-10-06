Kavitha victory sure in polls: KTR

TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao today said that party candidate K Kavitha will sure win in the local body MLC poll in Nizamabad district.

He lashed out at the Congress and BJP leaders for their brazen comments against development. These parties are envious overdevelopment being continuously done by the TRS government he said. He appealed to the leaders said activists of the party for collective work in the polls to ensure Kavitha’s victory.

He said that Nizamabad has always been supportive to the TRS and will offer similar support to Kavitha for winning in the polls. During a video conferencing with the TRS leaders, he said that the opposition parties are trying to lure people with false claims. The KCR government will offer Kaleshwaram waters to Nizamabad and start food processing units to provide employment.

Let us see that the TRS leaders campaign on development and welfare programs he said. The TRS leader has slammed the opposition parties of resorting to communal politics.

The people of the segment should reject these parties for hatred comments. The opposition parties are known for stalling growth and face people revolt he said. Kavitha will win with the support of people in the polls and continue to develop the segment he hoped.