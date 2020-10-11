Kavitha visits Yousufian Dargah ahead MLC by-poll result

TRS leader and former MP Kavitha today offered prayers at Yousufian Dargah in Nampally here. She made a visit to the focus Dargah as the Nizamabad MLC by-poll results to be announced on October 12, Monday. Kavitha offered Chhader at the Dargah to mark the occasion.

She used to offer rituals at the Dargah site ahead of any polls. Home Minister, Mahamoid Ali, Wakf Board Chairman Saleem and other TRS leaders welcomed her. The TRS leaders expressed hope that she will win the polls.

Kavitha fought the polls against congress Subjash Reddy, BJP Lakshmi Narayana in local body MLC by-poll in Nizamabad segment.