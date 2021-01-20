17.7 C
Hyderabad, IN
January 21, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

KCR condoles former CS Narendra Luther demise recalls services

0173
KCR ,CS Narendra Luther demise

Writer, Historian, Columnist and former Chief Secretary of united Andhra Pradesh, Narendra Luther passed away here on Tuesday. He was 89 and is survived by his wife Bindi Luther, son Rahul Luther and daughter Sandhya Luther.

Born on March 23, 1932 in Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Luther was a writer, historian, columnist, translator, documentary maker, biographer, and political leader.

Luther joined Indian Administrative Service (IAS), officer in Andhra Pradesh in 1955. He worked as chief secretary, chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

            In a message, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief at the demise of Narendra Luther. 

The Chief Minister recalled Late Narendra Luther’s services as a person who worked on the history and culture of erstwhile Hyderabad state and its rulers and also as the President of the Society to Save Rocks, Hyderabad.

He also said that Narendra Luther has offered better services as a bureaucrat working in various capacities in the united AP Government. 

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Related posts

Rahul Gandhi wins from Wayanad

admin

Centre diverting tax revenues from south to north: Chandrababu

admin

Indian Railways 1 st All Women RPF Sub-Inspector Cadets Passing-Out Parade held

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali