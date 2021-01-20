KCR condoles former CS Narendra Luther demise recalls services

Writer, Historian, Columnist and former Chief Secretary of united Andhra Pradesh, Narendra Luther passed away here on Tuesday. He was 89 and is survived by his wife Bindi Luther, son Rahul Luther and daughter Sandhya Luther.

Born on March 23, 1932 in Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Luther was a writer, historian, columnist, translator, documentary maker, biographer, and political leader.

Luther joined Indian Administrative Service (IAS), officer in Andhra Pradesh in 1955. He worked as chief secretary, chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

In a message, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief at the demise of Narendra Luther.

The Chief Minister recalled Late Narendra Luther’s services as a person who worked on the history and culture of erstwhile Hyderabad state and its rulers and also as the President of the Society to Save Rocks, Hyderabad.

He also said that Narendra Luther has offered better services as a bureaucrat working in various capacities in the united AP Government.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.