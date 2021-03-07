KCR developed state: Niranjan slams BJP, Cong on poll jibe

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy today claimed that the TRS rule in six and half years have started several welfare schemes for poor and women and middle class.

He slammed the BJP and the Congress and other left parties for the false charges being made on the irrigation projects, development programs.

Niranjan Reddy was addressing a preparatory program at his Wanaparthy district for MLC polls for Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy and Mahabub Nagar segment.

The Minister accused the BJP state Chief Bandi Sanjay, Ramchandra Rao and other leaders and the Congress chief Utham Kumar Reddy of continuing a false campaign.

The TRS has fielded Vani Devi as the graduate MLC candidate for the segment and will surely win the polls.

The government has started Brahmin parishat with Rs 100 cr funds and commitment for their families. The minister said that the KCR Government has been in the forefront in the welfare, irrigation, and development, the minister said.

TRS boss KCR has achieved statehood, implementing Rs 40000 cr welfare schemes, giving rythu bandhu, bhima, 24 hour power to the farm sector and rythu vedikas for MSP and marketing he claimed. The Chief Minister is keen on the welfare of all sectors in the state and other states are following us, he claimed.

Though the Centre is partisan on our development and campaigning against our state, he bemoaned.

Rao sought to know as to why the BJP regime is not delivering to the state of Telangana. We are giving huge taxes to the Centre which in turn gives less than half to that he said.

The Centre ignored the state development pleas and BJP leaders should desist from making derogatory remarks against the chief minister, he said. KCR built Kaleshwaram project and turned green the state with more irrigation.

The chief minister who is for welfare of the state gets the credit. The Centre has to support development of all states avoiding partisan attitudes. He hoped that the graduates and educated, retired and employees will support Vani Devi to win the polls with a huge majority.