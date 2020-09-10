KCR flays Akbaruddin Owaisi on Corona cases

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today hit out at AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Assembly for his comments against the state government on tackling Corona cases.

There was a tussle between the leader of the house and the MIM leader on Corona warriors, tests and details. The house took up short debate on Corona cases and the opposition parties targeted the government on failure to check virus spread.

Owaisi accused the health minister E Rajender of not giving clarity and details of Corona cases. He charged that the government failed to give due respect to Corona warriors whom we salute.

KCR flayed Akbaruddin Owaisi for his remarks that the government could not tackle the cases. We have been taking all efforts, improved health facilities and infrastructure he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government is doing its best to create awareness among people on Corona tests and services. Since beginning we implement a plan and spending more funds.

As we conduct more tests followed by ICMR guidelines, death rate is less and recovery rate is more, KCR claimed. Later Owaisi said that about 300 Muslims died of Corona were buried in 50 acres of Wakf land offered by taking help of Minister KTR.