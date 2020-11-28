KCR flays Modi partisan, vows to fight anti people policies

During his public meeting ahead of GHMC polls at LB Stadium, the TRS chief and chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today slammed Modi government for denying funds and selling PSUs.

Modi partisan to Telangana and resorting to anti people policies to be fought against by likeminded parties KCR flayed. Some making derogatory remarks against me and I keep quiet and maintain restraint for state development. We have 60 lakhs strong party cadre who can take on divisive forces and will not do so for our welfare. ‘I appealed to the center to help develop city and it ignored he charged.

He fumed at the BJP for spreading religious hatred, divisive policies and anti people policies. Ours is secular government and every step is towards their welfare he claimed. Drinking water program is in Delhi and with success of Mission Bhagiratha we give waters to rural folk he said. Telangana is number two in farm sector and go to first position soon KCR said.

The government did not sleep and working actively for development, the TRS Chief said. Hyderabad streets get basthi dawakhabas for locals and more has to be done. As the son of the soil I take responsibility to develop Hyderabad global city. As I went close to death bed I have zeal and commitment to develop city and the state. For welfare we spent Rs 40000 cr as no other state is doing so.

We are going ahead in financial development as we rose to 5th position from 13th position he said. Denying to float a front he said that he will fight anti business, anti people policies of the centre. He fumed at Modi government for trying to sell LIC and other PSUs making profit.

KCR appealed to educated, intellectuals and job holders to reject divisive policies and talk of opposition parties in the polls. Please come and vote for TRS a progressive government to implement welfare through peace and communal harmony he said. Bless the TRS to get funds from the Centre by mounting pressure and protect city he said. He said that there is a need for change in ruling, policies for welfare and all round development at national level.