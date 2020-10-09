KCR gifts Bathukamma sarees to women: Indrakaran

Forest and environment minister A Indrakaran Reddy today stated that Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has launched Bathukamma a floral festival for women to celebrate it on grand note.

The sarees are being gifted by KCR government, to mark Bathukamma festival across the state, he said. At Nirmal district the minister distributed Bathukamma saries among women.

He appealed to get their series a d celebrate the Bathukamma festival as per corona norms. The KCR government has accorded state festival status to Bathukamma in Telangana, he said. As many as 287 varieties of designs of sarees are produced by the KCR government he said.

The government has spent Rs 317 cr for the saries bring distributed till Oct 17 to mark Bathukamma festival he said. About one crore of women will get the Bathukamma festival sarees the minister said. No other states government offers, such welfare programs as being implemented by the TRS government he claimed.

This time a wide range of golden, silver border and other apt designed sarees were kept ready on the occasion. The women folk in the state should take their sarees to mark the occasion. Local leaders and officials coordinate to give the sarees to all women of 18 years old.