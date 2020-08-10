KCR government for welfare of all : Talasani

Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav today said that KCR government is for welfare of all communities.

Srinivas Yadav participated in free distribution program in Karim Nagar along with minister G Kamalakar. He said that fish scheme prove better for fishermen. About 2000 fishermen in submerged areas are given identity cards. We will help export fish through marketing facilities and strengthen rural economy he said.

On the occasion Srinivas Yadav said that this program had begun in the state on August 5. He said that this program is to make them happy and get revenue through these lakes. KCR is for dropping free fish seed in the lakes, and ponds to benefit the fishermen community he said.

The minister said that arrangements have been made for dropping the fish in reservoirs in the state. The minister said that Rs 50 cr being spent to drop 81 lakhs of fish seed in 24000 lakes, tanks and water bodiless. The government under leadership of chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to help fishermen community, yadavas through various schemes.

He said that government spends Rs 10 cr to drop as many as 5 cr of shrimp in 78 lakes and water bodies. The minister said that the program boosts rural economy and help the fisherman community in a big way. We follow Corona protocol as KCR asked ministers, MPs, MLAs and local leaders to participate in the program across the state, he said.

He said that second phase of sheep distribution will be taken up and pending funds for animal insurance will be released in a month.