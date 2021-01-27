KCR Govt follows Ambedkar ideals: Dayakar Rao

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao today likened Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Ambedkar for various welfare programs in Telangana.

The Minister informed media that like no other state our state is ideal for implementing several welfare programs. KCR government is following Ambedkar ideals for SC, ST, BC welfare he said. The minister claimed that 10 percent reservations for EWC will help the poor among other communities.

It is a great decision by KCR government and, is being widely widely applauded he said. Funds of sub plans for these sections allotted he said.

The Minister further claimed that required funds are given in the budget and norms are strictly implemented to avoid misuse. Our programs being followed by others as KCR government spends, a staggering Rs 40000 crore on the same he said.

Lambada Thandas with 500 population became village panchayat to push development, he added. He cited that Kalyan lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, pensions being offered by KCR government in a big way.