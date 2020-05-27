KCR-Jagan jointly conspired to divert Krishna River water: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and his counterpart in Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy jointly conspired to divert Krishna River water of Telangana to Andhra Pradesh by expanding Pothyreddypadu Project.

He was speaking during the power point presentation on Pothyreddypadu Project given by AICC Secretary & ex-MLA A. Sampath Kumar at Mahbubnagar DCC office on Wednesday.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the conspiracy was jointly hatched by CMs KCR and Jagan during several meetings held in Hyderabad last year. When AP CM Jagan announced expansion of Pothyreddypadu Project in December last year, Congress leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy immediately reacted and sent a letter to CM KCR seeking immediate action. Since KCR himself was part of the conspiracy, he did not respond and maintained silence. He said diversion of 88,000 Cusecs water from Pothyreddypadu and 3 TMC from Sangameshwaram to Andhra Pradesh would turn South Telangana into a desert. Despite Andhra Pradesh Government issuing orders to expand the capacity of Pothyreddypadu Project and so many other adverse developments, KCR has been sitting silently at Pragathi Bhavan, he alleged.

He said that the Chief Minister was spending Rs. 1 lakh crore on Kaleshwaram Project to get only 2 TMC of water while AP was expanding Pothyreddypadu Project to take away 7 TMC of Krishna River water to Andhra Pradesh. He alleged that KCR has mortgaged the interest of future generations of Telangana just to get a few percent commission from the contractors of irrigation projects. While so much money was wasted in the name of Kaleshwaram Project, nothing was done in the last six years to complete the pending projects. He said water could be drawn through gravity from the SLBC Projects. However, TRS Govt did not complete the canal works in the last six years.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that CM KCR calls himself an expert on Coronavirus, irrigation and an international expert on irrigation. He condemns opposition and media when they try to question or advise him on any issue. However, his government failed to irrigate even one acre of land despite spending over Rs. 1 lakh crore on Kaleshwaram Project. He asked the Chief Minister to explain as to why pending projects of united Mahabubnagar district were not completed so far. Although the people of Mahabubnagar gave a political life to KCR, he did nothing for them and kept all the projects in the district pending. He said it appears that KCR did not show any interest in irrigation projects of Mahabubnagar assuming that he might not get good commission or kickbacks.

The TPCC Chief alleged that KCR Govt was not constructing the irrigation projects to bring water for cultivation, but to get huge commissions from contractors in the name of new irrigation projects and Mission Bhagiratha. He urged the Congress workers of Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam to participate in the agitation on June 2 at all the irrigation projects.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also informed that the Congress party was organising a nationwide online campaign on Thursday to highlight the plight of migrant workers, MSMEs and other sections who were affected due to unplanned lockdown. He said it was mandatory for all the Congress leaders and workers to participate in the campaign through social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, etc., demanding the Central Government to help the migrate workers, assist MSMEs and other affected segments and deposit Rs. 10,000 in the accounts of all poor people.