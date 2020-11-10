20.4 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 10, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Technology

KCR offers sops to kin of slain soldier Mahesh

063
Soldier Mahesh,KTR, Prashant Reddy

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the martyrdom of Army Jawan from Nizamabad district Mahesh in the firing that took place on the border. The Chief Minister said Mahesh would be remembered in history as the one who sacrificed his life for the country. He said that the state government would stand by and support the family.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 50 Lakh financial assistance to the family. He said one member of the family based on the qualification would be given the government job.  KCR said a house site would also be allotted to the family of Mahesh.

Related posts

Five die in car mishap

Ashok prasad

New Parliament building by 2024: MoS Housing and Urban Affairs

admin

Quit India Movement inspires people to reject tyrannical regimes: Uttam

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali