KCR releases Godavari water into Haldi Vagu, Gajwel canal

The Chief Minister of the State KCR today released water from Kondapochamma Sagar into Haldi Vaagu and through Manjira River they were sent to Nizam Sagar. Later, Konda Pochamma Sagar water was released to Gajwel Canal to fill up 20 tanks in Siddipet district. With this another historical event of the Kaleswaram Project extension has been launched. The CM reached Avusulapally in Vargal Mandal in Siddipet district by a special bus and offered special Pooja to Kaleswaram waters. He released water from Konda Pochamma Reservoir. These waters from Sangareddy Canal through Haldi Vaagu will reach the Nizam Sagar.

Later, the CM reached Pamulaparthy village in Markuk Mandal, offered special Pooja and released Kaleswaram waters into Gajwel Canal. These waters will fill up 20 tanks such as Pamulaparthy, Pathuru, Chebarthi, Pragnapur, Gajwel, Kesaram, Bayyaram, Jaliyama etc.,

In this programme, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MPS J Santosh Kumar, K Prabhakar Reddy, BB Patil, MLCs

Seri Subhash Reddy, Bhoopal Reddy, Gangadhar Goud, Fareeduddin, Farooq Husain, Rajeswara Rao, MLAs Ms Padma Devender Reddy, Bajireddy Goverdhan Reddy, Ganesh Gupta,

Hanmanth Shinde, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Ch Madan Reddy, Mahipal Reddy, Manik Rao, CM Secretary Ms Smita Sabharwal, Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat

Kumar, E-in-C Muralidhar Rao, Kaleswaram E-in-C Hariram, Siddipet District Collector Venktramreddy, Women Commission Chairperson Ms Sunitha Laxmareddy, State Forest development

Corporation Chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy, Sangareddy ZP Chairperson Ms Manjushree Jaipal Reddy and PACS Chairman Battu Anjireddy, other leaders and officials participated.