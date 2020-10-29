KCR rewritten history by giving waters : Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao today claimed that chief Minister K Chandraekhar Rao has rewritten the history in Telangana by offering Rythu Bandhu of Rs 10000 to acre to all farmers in two spells against the land cess collected since Nizam rule till the recently ended Andhra rule.

During his poll campaign for Dubbbaka bypoll seat here with local TRS candidate S Sujatha widow of late Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, Harish Rao slammed the opposition parties of the congress and the BJP for luring the voters.

KCR Government in Telangana gave water through Mission Bhagiratha and resolved the long issue of the women who used to protest the congress leaders during their campaign.

These two national parties are making false campaign as they promise to do something, he charged. The minister warned of non development if they vote for the opposition parties which come only during the polls and then skip. while the TRS offers financial assistance and free power to farmers, the BJP says to fix the motors to collect bills from the farmer he said.

The Congress looted the people and the BJP put the weight of fGST on people he ridiculed.

The chief minister is aware of the problems of the farmers and so started giving rythu bandhu, rythu bhima and several others for people and poor families. Pensions, Kalyan Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak and KCR Kits are a few of the welfare schemes only being implemented in Telangana.

No BJP ruled states or that of the Congress ruled states are offering similar schemes the minister claimed.

He sought to know as to why the congress and the BJP are trying to hoodwink the people who are always with the TRS government and its leadership for welfare and development. he said